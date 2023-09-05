The driver of a Lamborghini hit an innocent driver while racing another Lamborghini, sending himself to the hospital, and the police on the hunt for the second Lamborghini driver. KTLA reports that the incident took place around 6:30pm local time on Friday in Murrieta, California, in Riverside County, on a road that has a 45mph speed limit posted. Police there say the drivers of the Lamborghini Huracans were racing next to each other when one of the drivers lost control and slammed into a third vehicle in the far right lane.

Both of those cars ended up severely damaged, with KTLA noting the Lamborghini "appeared to be totaled." Meanwhile, the driver of the other luxury car fled the scene without finding out what happened to the two drivers involved in the accident. It's not clear exactly how fast any of the cars were going, but officials say at least one of the Lamborghinis was speeding. "Due to the debris field and a few hundred feet of skid, it was obvious that one of the vehicles was not doing the posted speed limit of 45mph," police said, per KESQ. "It's not rocket science."

The driver of the car not involved in the street racing had minor injuries but didn't require hospitalization. The driver of the Lamborghini that crashed, identified only as "Austin from Colorado," was hospitalized, apparently with non-life-threatening injuries. That driver was then arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and an illegal speed contest. Authorities are asking any witnesses to contact the Murrieta PD. Hope that Austin has a decent car-insurance plan as well: Both KTLA and FOX 11 note that Lamborghini Huracans start at around $212,000. (Read more Lamborghini stories.)