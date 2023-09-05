Affair Will Be Central to Paxton's Impeachment Trial

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton faces impeachment by the state Senate in a trial that will largely focus on an extramarital affair. As the Texas Tribune reports, the trial beginning Tuesday and expected to last two to three weeks "could air out the sordid details of the staunch, Christian conservative's life as he sits just yards away from his wife, and her 30 Senate colleagues who will serve as jurors to decide her husband's fate."



What's at stake: Paxton was suspended from office in late May after the GOP-run House of Representatives voted 121-23 to impeach him. If the state Senate follows suit, Paxton will be permanently removed from office. The state Senate would also vote on whether to bar him from holding office.

The charges: Paxton faces 20 articles of impeachment relating to alleged bribery, abuse of public trust, obstruction of justice, and whistleblower retaliation. House impeachment managers will make the case that Paxton "went to great, impeachable—and potentially criminal—lengths" to conceal the affair from his wife and from Christian conservative voters, per the Tribune.