Suu Kyi Denied Request for Urgent Medical Care

Myanmar's military rulers have denied a request to send an outside doctor to the imprisoned former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, 78, who is said to be in need of urgent care. "She was suffering swelling in her gums and could not eat well and is feeling light-headed along with vomiting," a source tells Reuters. Suu Kyi's son, Kim Aris, tells the Independent that his mother, who suffers from gum disease, "has been vomiting and has severe dizziness as a result of her ill health." He says urgent care was "recommended by prison authorities, but this has been denied by the military junta" in a "callous and cruel" decision. "Anyone who has such painful gum disease that they are unable to eat obviously has their entire health at risk if suitable treatment is denied," adds the British national.