Cruise Ship Returns Minus a Passenger

A 26-year-old man has been reported missing after his Carnival cruise ship returned to Florida, apparently without him. Kevin McGrath left Miami aboard Carnival Conquest on Friday for a Labor Day weekend cruise to Bimini, in the Bahamas. However, McGrath wasn't accounted for when the ship returned to Miami on Monday. He was last seen by his brother "at approximately 2am at his cabin," said Miami-Dade Police Det. Angel Rodriguez, per People . He "was supposed to meet the family for breakfast prior to disembarking from the ship but he never arrived."

A rep for Carnival Cruise Line disputes that account, per Fox News, claiming McGrath's cabinmate last saw him around 7am, around the time passengers started to disembark at PortMiami. There may be some confusion, as other outlets report the family reported McGrath missing around 7am. McGrath wasn't located during a search of the ship and was not observed debarking by US Customs and Border Patrol. Rodriguez said the ship's cameras and security devices didn't signal that he had gone overboard.

Still, the US Coast Guard launched a helicopter search, finding no sign of the missing man, per Fox. The Coast Guard remains "actively searching" for McGrath near PortMiami and along the South Florida shore, the outlet reported Tuesday. He's 5 feet, 9 inches and 170 pounds, with brown hair and eyes and was last seen in a black shirt, black shorts, and gray sneakers, per the New York Post. Meanwhile, another family is waiting for answers following the search for a 19-year-old college student from Texas who went overboard near Cuba during a cruise on the Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas on Aug. 29. (Read more missing person stories.)