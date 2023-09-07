Fatal Mauling Wasn't Grizzly's First Attack of a Human

A grizzly bear that killed a hiker near the town of West Yellowstone, Montana, in July and was also found to have injured a person in Idaho in 2020 has been euthanized after busting into a home. The 10-year-old female and her cub, still roaming near the Yellowstone National Park gateway, "broke through a kitchen window of an occupied home and removed a container of dog food" on Saturday, according to a statement from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Authorities said it was the same grizzly that killed 48-year-old Amie Adamson of Kansas on July 22 and injured another person near Henrys Lake State Park in Idaho in 2020, reports the Washington Post . Officials said the bear's actions in both cases were "deemed to be defensive responses."

Still, authorities tracked down and euthanized the bear on Saturday due to what FWP officials said was an "immediate public safety threat from the bear's food-conditioned behavior" as well as her "history of conflict with people," per the New York Times. Identifying characteristics and genetic analysis confirmed the bear was the same one involved in the 2020 and 2023 incidents. Officials had sought to trap and remove the bear after the July mauling due to the proximity to homes, campgrounds, and high-use trails. But the adult grizzly had perhaps grown wise following a capture and release in 2017 because those efforts failed. The bear's cub, a 46-pound male, was captured Saturday and is expected to be moved to a zoo in the coming weeks. (Read more grizzly bear stories.)