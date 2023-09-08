Entertainment / Jimmy Fallon Jerry Seinfeld on His Inclusion in Fallon Story: 'This Is So Stupid' Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon apologizes to his staff By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Sep 8, 2023 1:05 AM CDT Copied Mick Jagger, from left, Ronnie Wood, Jimmy Fallon and Keith Richards pose for photographers at the launch of the new Rolling Stones album 'Hackney Diamonds' on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023 in London. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP) Jimmy Fallon is apologizing after a Rolling Stone report alleging a toxic work environment at The Tonight Show, and meanwhile, some are coming to his defense. The latest: Fallon's mea culpa: Sources tell Rolling Stone that Fallon apologized during an all-hands Zoom meeting Thursday night in response to the article. "It's embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends… I feel so bad I can't even tell you," Fallon reportedly told employees. "I want the show to be fun, [it] should be inclusive to everybody. It should be the best show." Reassurance: In light of the allegations that high turnover at the late-night talk show has contributed to the uncomfortable environment, Fallon also assured staffers that current showrunner Chris Miller is staying put, and is a "great leader." story continues below Seinfeld responds: Jerry Seinfeld was mentioned by two of the staffers RS interviewed, but in a statement responding to the story (which reportedly involved Seinfeld telling Fallon he should apologize to a cue-card-holding staffer Fallon had scolded), the comedian told the magazine, "This is so stupid," Insider reports. "I remember this moment quite well… I teased Jimmy about a flub, and we all had a fun laugh about how rarely Jimmy is thrown off. It was not uncomfortable at all. Jimmy and I still occasionally recall it and laugh. Idiotic twisting of events." Staffer responds: A Tonight Show staffer who spoke to People took issue with the RS description of Fallon. Any feedback the staffer has received has "been very constructive and helpful for me in continuing to put together a show that he's happy with. I've never been belittled, yelled at, nothing like that. It's all exactly how a boss should give feedback to an employee," said the anonymous staffer, who described their colleagues as feeling "frustrated" at the RS article. The staffer also says any negativity in the environment had more to do with a previous showrunner than with Fallon. (Read more Jimmy Fallon stories.)