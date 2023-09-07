Judge Orders Texas to Remove Floating Barrier

The floating barrier Texas has placed in the middle of the Rio Grande to deter migrants violates provisions of a treaty between the US and Mexico, and there's no sign it's even effective, a federal judge said Wednesday. US District Judge David Alan Ezra ordered the state to remove the buoys by Sept. 15, the Hill reports. "The State of Texas did not present any credible evidence that the buoy barrier as installed has significantly curtailed illegal immigration across the Rio Grande River," Ezra said, per the AP. The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by the federal government after Texas installed the barriers in July.