Rolling Stone magazine is out with a lengthy report that alleges a "toxic" environment on the set of the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It starts with the host himself, according to the report, which quotes 14 former staffers and two current ones to that effect. On what are known as "bad Jimmy days," he might blow up at a staffer over the smallest of offenses or seem disoriented at rehearsals—two say Fallon was drunk at work, and another pair say they at least smelled alcohol on his breath in the elevator. Eight say his drinking from the night before played a big role in determining how the day would go. "When something was wrong, we all knew how to behave afterward, which was just sort of avoid eye contact and don't make another mistake," says one former staffer. The article also claims Fallon is known for making personal attacks in the guise of feedback.