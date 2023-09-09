A Nepo Baby Took a Coffee Nap After Eating a Shower Orange

You've surely heard of "sextortion," but "paraprosdokian" may have you scratching your head. Luckily, both words now have full-fledged entries at Dictionary.com, which is out with its annual list of additions and updates. There are nearly 570 completely new entries, as well as almost 350 new definitions and more than 2,500 revised definitions, in categories including pop culture, artificial intelligence, climate, and health and wellness. Lit Hub notes that one big change throughout Dictionary.com is the removal of binary-gendered phrases, such as "his or her" and "he or she." Instead, those terms have been replaced by "they," "them," or similar words. "Using 'they' is not only good grammar and fits neatly into what English allows, but it also fits neatly into accepting and embracing the way more people see themselves," Grant Barrett, Dictionary.com's head of lexicography, tells Mashable. Here, 10 words that have ascended onto Dictionary.com's pages—some familiar, others not so much: