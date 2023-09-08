Nancy Pelosi: I'm Running Again for My House Seat

It's a yes for 2024 for the 83-year-old Democratic congresswoman from California
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 8, 2023 11:52 AM CDT
Nancy Pelosi: I'm Running Again for My House Seat
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is seen at the Capitol in Washington on April 19.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Nancy Pelosi may be well above the median age (58) for members of the House of Representatives, but the 83-year-old Democratic congresswoman has no intentions of leaving anytime soon. Although the former speaker stepped away from any possible leadership post in Congress last fall, Pelosi announced Friday that she plans to run for reelection for her House seat next year, reports the Hill. "Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery," she wrote Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL," she added. "That is why I am running for reelection—and respectfully ask for your vote." Politico notes that Pelosi's reelection run would "[extend] a 36-year House career and [freeze] her would-be California successors in a long-standing holding pattern." Per the AP, Pelosi was first elected to the House in 1987 and became the first female House speaker in 2007. She became speaker once again in 2019, a role she served in until last January. (Read more Nancy Pelosi stories.)

