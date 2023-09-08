Actor: 'Beyonce Induced My Baby'

Sarah Francis Jones was a week from her due date, but she figured that was no reason to skip seeing Beyonce live in concert, and on Beyonce's birthday no less. Jones, an actor who's appeared in films including Hairspray and Honey, took her husband, fellow actor Marcel Spears, to the Monday show in Inglewood, California, and danced up a storm—until she couldn't anymore. She tells KTLA that she began to feel contractions, but thought they might be false labor pains. They were not. "Beyonce induced my baby," Spears later noted , sharing footage of Jones taking a seat and fanning herself. "Usually I like to dance at the concert and I was like 'OK, I need to sit down for a second,'" Jones says.

"She was like 'I'm feeling something' and I said 'No, no no, it's early, it'll pass, we're okay,'" adds Spears. By the time the couple got to the parking lot, however, they realized "this is happening right now," per E! News. "If we didn't record it, I don't think anybody would believe it," Spears tells KTLA. "It's just one of those things that it's so convenient you're like 'Nah that's not happening,' but the baby definitely pulled through." Baby Nola won't share a birthday with Beyonce as she was born in the early hours of Tuesday. But they are both Virgos, which seems appropriate: As Spears tells KTLA, new mom Jones felt the biggest contractions as Beyonce sang the song "Virgo's Groove." (Read more Beyonce stories.)