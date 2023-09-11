Another Hollywood Chris Is Off the Market

There is apparently only one of the four Hollywood Chrises who still qualifies as a bachelor, and he is Chris Pine, not Hemsworth, Pratt, or Evans. The 42-year-old Evans, aka Captain America in the Marvel franchise, quietly got himself married to Portuguese actor Alba Baptista over the weekend, reports Page Six. The nuptials were privately held at the actors' Boston-area home, and guests reportedly had to hand over NDAs and cell phones to keep it that way. Among those attending: Evans' Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr., aforementioned Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner. Baptista, 26, is best known for her role in the short-lived Netflix show Warrior Nun, which marked her English-language debut. Evans was last year's Sexiest Man Alive, as declared by People. (Read more Chris Evans stories.)