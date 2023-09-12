Man Walks Into FBI Office, Confesses to Unsolved Murder

In 1979, 24-year-old Susan Marcia Rose was found dead of multiple blunt force injuries to her head on a Boston street, and her murderer was never caught. But last month, John Michael Irmer walked into an FBI field office in Oregon, where he was living, and confessed to the crime, authorities say. The 68-year-old said, according to authorities, that he met Rose at a skating rink on the night before Halloween and that as they walked together into a building on Beacon Street in the Back Bay neighborhood that was being renovated, he picked up a hammer, hit her in the head, and raped her, NBC Boston reports. He is now facing murder and rape charges in her death after DNA samples from the murder scene allegedly matched his DNA, WCVB reports.