As House Returns, McCarthy Is on a Tightrope

The House returns to session on Tuesday, and the next few weeks are shaping up to be politically volatile ones. Among the big questions rounded up by the Hill: Will Republicans open an impeachment inquiry against President Biden? Can Republicans and Democrats reach a spending deal to avoid a government shutdown at month's end? And, tied into both of those narratives, can Kevin McCarthy keep his job as House speaker?

Impeachment: Punchbowl News reports that McCarthy plans to tell Republicans in a meeting later this week that an impeachment inquiry is the "logical next step" in regard to the investigations of the president, son Hunter, and the Biden family's foreign business dealings. That would please the House's conservative flank, though the Hill reports it's not clear whether McCarthy would have enough votes in the full House to pass an article of impeachment. And the matter would almost certainly go nowhere in the Senate.