Aaron Rodgers' Jets Debut Is Over Shockingly Fast

One of the most highly anticipated debuts of the new NFL season ended in quick, jarring fashion Monday night. Aaron Rodgers was injured on his team's first possession of the game—and it's possible he's done for the season, reports USA Today . The star quarterback, who left Green Bay for the New York Jets in a blockbuster trade in the offseason, got sacked on only his fourth play, came up hobbling, and left the game for good. Rodgers will have an MRI on Monday, and the Jets fear he suffered a devastating torn Achilles. If so, it's a safe bet the 39-year-old will not play again this season.

"MRI is probably going to confirm what we think is going to happen, so prayers tonight," said Jets coach Robert Saleh after the game, per the AP. "But it's not good." As Bill Barnwell of ESPN notes, "players who are diagnosed with a torn Achilles on the field almost invariably have the injury confirmed the following day." The strange twist for Jets fans is that despite Rodgers' injury, New York went on to upset the Bills 22-16 in overtime. Backup Zach Wilson played well enough to keep his team close, and safety Jordan Whitehead intercepted Buffalo's Josh Allen three times. Allen also fumbled the ball away late in the game. Still, losing Rodgers likely tanks the Jets' playoff hopes this year, writes Barnwell. (Read more Aaron Rodgers stories.)