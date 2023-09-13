6 Takes on the Biden Impeachment Inquiry

The US faces a third possible impeachment of a president in less than four years. GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the impeachment inquiry into President Biden, launched Tuesday, comes in response to "allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption." Some onlookers agree with the reasoning, claiming then-Vice President Biden's role in his son Hunter's business ventures was "clearly corrupt." Others, however, say the inquiry is completely unjustified and another way in which McCarthy is catering to the far-right members of his party. More:



In what's written as a mock voicemail message left by McCarthy, Rex Huppke at USA Today ridicules the "evidence-free impeachment inquiry" and directs those looking for "a list of the evidence we've found linking President Biden to his son Hunter Biden's business dealings, or a list of any evidence that justifies our impeachment inquiry" to "please call back later, as that list does not currently exist outside the minds of our party's far-right flank." He adds "all help is welcome because, frankly, we have absolutely no clue what we're doing." 'Clearly corrupt': There's already enough evidence to justify Biden's impeachment, writes Jonathan Tobin, editor in chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, via Newsweek, citing Biden's threat to withhold aid from Ukraine's government unless it fired a prosecutor investigating Burisma, the Ukrainian energy company that paid Hunter Biden to sit on its board. (US allies had made the same demand, alleging the prosecutor was corrupt.) "Biden knowingly took on responsibilities with respect to dealing with Ukraine as well as China that created a conflict of interest with his son's grifting," which is "clearly corrupt," he adds.