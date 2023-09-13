New England Braces for Effects of Hurricane Lee

New England is bracing for heavy rains and wind from Hurricane Lee, which is currently on course to pass just west of Bermuda on a track that will take it toward Maine and Canada's Atlantic provinces. The hurricane, currently a Category 3 storm with winds of up to 115mph, is gradually losing strength. But its wind field is growing and its expected track has nudged west in the latest models, the Washington Post reports. "There is an increasing risk of wind, coastal flooding, and rain impacts from Lee in portions of New England and Atlantic Canada beginning on Friday and continuing through the weekend," the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday.

"Due to Lee's large size, hazards will extend well away from the center, and there will be little to no significance on exactly where the center reaches the coast," the NHC said. The storm is expected to make landfall Saturday as a possible tropical storm anywhere from eastern Maine to Nova Scotia, NBC News reports. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that "out of an abundance of caution," 50 state National Guardsmen will be deployed to Long Island. Forecasters say Lee could bring more rain to parts of the region still cleaning up from flooding caused by heavy rain earlier this week, the AP reports. Parts of Connecticut and Massachusetts were still under a flash flooding warning Wednesday.

Forecasters say the storm will cause dangerous conditions along the coastline, with Maine expected to see the strongest winds and biggest waves, Axios reports. The National Weather Service's Portland, Maine, office warned that "a phenomena known as dynamic fetch" caused by the motion of the storm could cause waves more than 30 feet high. The phenomena "will result in sneaker waves, sets of larger waves that come up much further and faster than the rest, resulting in very dangerous conditions along the beaches and rocks," the NWS office said. (Read more hurricane stories.)