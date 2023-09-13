Man, 74, Shoved Onto NYC Subway Tracks

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who shoved a 74-year-old man onto the subway tracks early Tuesday in what is believed to have been a completely unprovoked attack. Metropolitan Transit Authority officials say a contractor witnessed the attack and pulled Trevor Crawford back onto the platform at the Hunter College station, PIX11 reports. Police say the suspect, who appeared to be homeless and was muttering to himself, accused Crawford of staring at him before he pushed him onto the tracks around 12:15am, reports ABC News .

Crawford, who had just finished work as an attendant a nearby parking garage, suffered injuries including five broken ribs and a spine fracture. "He is just the perfect guy. It is horrible, for a man his age," a manager at the parking garage tells PIX11. "Working all day long, trying to go home [to] his family, mind his own business—and to get pushed on the [tracks]. Man, that is unacceptable."

The NYPD released a photo of the suspect, who fled the station after the attack but was captured in surveillance video. He is described as 5-foot-9, approximately 210 pounds, and in his mid 30s, CBS New York reports. "Fortunately, incidents like this are rare. But when they do occur, it is our top priority to apprehend and arrest those individuals that did it," NYPD Transit Chief Michael Kemper said, per ABC. Ten people have been pushed onto subway tracks so far this year, down from 19 at this point last year, police say. (Read more New York City subway stories.)