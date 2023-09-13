Trump Mocks Romney After Decision Not to Run Again

Donald Trump celebrated the upcoming departure of Sen. Mitt Romney from Congress, calling the fellow GOP politician's retirement announcement "fantastic news for America, the great state of Utah, and for the Republican Party." Trump endorsed Romney's 2012 presidential candidacy and 2018 run for Senate, but the two have been at odds since—a feud that peaked in 2020 when the Utah senator voted to impeach the then-president, the Hill reports. Romney voted for impeachment a second time in 2021. Trump also was not a fan of Romney's bipartisan approach to legislating, per Politico .

"Mitt Romney, sometimes referred to as Pierre Delecto, will not be seeking a second term in the U.S. Senate, where he did not serve with distinction," Trump posted on Truth Social. "Pierre Delecto" is a nom de Twitter that Romney used to like tweets criticizing Trump. "A big primary fight against him was in the offing," Trump posted on Wednesday, "but now that will not be necessary." A poll conducted last month showed Romney's popularity climbing in his home state, with him running ahead of potential primary opponents, per the Deseret News. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)