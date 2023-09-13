Romney Says He Won't Seek a 2nd Term

One of Donald Trump's most outspoken Republican critics isn't going to seek re-election to the Senate, a move that could mark the end of his political career. Sen. Mitt Romney tells the Washington Post that he has decided not to seek a second term because he thinks it won't be as productive as his first, partly because of chaos among House Republicans. "It's very difficult for the House to operate, from what I can tell," he says. "Perhaps more importantly, we're probably going to have either Trump or Biden as our next president. And Biden is unable to lead on important matters and Trump is unwilling to lead on important matters."

Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, was elected to the Senate from Utah in 2018. He says he plans to serve until his current term ends in early 2025. In a video statement, the 76-year-old said the country needs new leadership, the AP reports. "Frankly, it's time for a new generation of leaders," he said. "They're the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in."

Romney voted to convict Trump in the former president's first impeachment trial in 2020, making history as the first senator to vote to convict a president from their own party, the AP notes. He was one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump in the 2021 trial. Romney tell the Post that the votes cost him some support in Utah, but his decision isn't connected to fears he might lose the primary to a more pro-Trump Republican. He says a recent poll found that his support in the state has rebounded to 56%, and he is well ahead of potential rivals. (Read more Mitt Romney stories.)