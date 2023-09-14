The head of the United Auto Workers union said Wednesday that a strike against Detroit's Big Three automakers is imminent, with negotiations ahead of Thursday's 11:59pm contract deadline not making the headway needed to fend off a work stoppage at Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, per the AP and New York Times. "We do not yet have offers on the table that reflect the sacrifices and contributions our members have made to these companies," UAW President Shawn Fain said in an online speech. "To win we're likely going to have to take action. We are preparing to strike these companies in a way they've never seen before." Fain said contract extensions aren't on the table, and that strikes will be "limited and targeted." More on the looming strike:

Teamster support: Truck drivers who transport vehicles are standing with UAW members if a strike comes down, meaning they won't make deliveries for the US automakers, reports the Detroit Free Press. "We are 100% supportive of UAW workers and Shawn Fain's positions," said Kevin Moore, head of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 299. "Our Teamsters will not cross strike lines."