Biden, Zelensky Plan Meeting

Ukrainian president will be in New York for UN session
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 14, 2023 7:15 PM CDT
President Biden, left, speaks at an event with G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12.   (Paul Ellis/Pool Photo via AP, File)

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky both plan to address the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. At some point during Zelensky's visit, the two will sit down on their own, CNN reports. Neither side would officially confirm that a meeting is planned, but Zelensky tentatively is scheduled to go to Washington to lobby on Capitol Hill on Thursday, per the Washington Post, so he might well stop by the White House. At the UN, as well as during separate meetings with other foreign leaders in New York for the session, Zelensky is planning to seek more support for his country's counteroffensive against Russian forces.

Israeli announced Thursday that one of those New York meetings will be with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A visit to Washington would be the Ukrainian president's second since the war started. Biden and Zelensky met most recently in July, during a NATO summit in Lithuania, after talking in May at the G7 summit in Japan. Zelensky wasn't invited to the G20 summit in India last week, which Biden attended. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Kyiv last week, where he promised Zelensky another $1 billion in aid for the war effort. (Read more President Biden stories.)

