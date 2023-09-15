Biden, Zelensky Plan Meeting

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky both plan to address the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. At some point during Zelensky's visit, the two will sit down on their own, CNN reports. Neither side would officially confirm that a meeting is planned, but Zelensky tentatively is scheduled to go to Washington to lobby on Capitol Hill on Thursday, per the Washington Post, so he might well stop by the White House. At the UN, as well as during separate meetings with other foreign leaders in New York for the session, Zelensky is planning to seek more support for his country's counteroffensive against Russian forces.