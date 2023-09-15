Donald Trump Weighs In on the Idea of Pardoning Himself

In an interview Thursday with Meet the Press that will air in full Sunday, Donald Trump addressed the idea of pardoning himself—should he be convicted of any crimes. Asked whether he would pardon himself were he to be re-elected in 2024, Trump gave a quite lengthy answer (watch it in full in the gallery) that can essentially be boiled down to the fact that in his final days as president, he says he was told by lawyers and others that he could pardon himself, and he told them in no uncertain terms that he would not. (Some sentences used in his reply include "I said the last thing I'd ever do is give myself a pardon" and "I said I would never give myself a pardon.") As CNN notes, a presidential self-pardon has not yet been legally tested. And as USA Today notes, a presidential pardon would not be applicable in the state cases Trump faces, just the federal ones.