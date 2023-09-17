Rock Hall Boots Jann Wenner After Newspaper Interview

Rolling Stone magazine founder Jann Wenner has been swiftly kicked off the board of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for comments he made about Black and female musicians in a newspaper interview, reports Variety. Wenner, 77, is actually a co-founder of the rock hall of fame, a sign of how badly his remarks went over. The controversy began when Wenner spoke to the New York Times to plug his new book, The Masters, which features Wenner's interviews of music legends Bob Dylan, Jerry Garcia, Mick Jagger, John Lennon, Bruce Springsteen, Pete Townshend, and Bono, per the AP. All seven are white men, and the Times' David Marchese grilled Wenner about why he didn't choose any Black performers or women.