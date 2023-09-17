Armed Man Taken Into Custody at Kennedy Event

An armed man accused of impersonating a federal officer was taken into custody outside a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. campaign event in Los Angeles, police said. A Los Angeles Police Department statement said a caller Friday afternoon reported that a man with a loaded gun and holster and wearing a US Marshals Service badge was outside a theater where the Democratic presidential candidate was scheduled to give a speech. A campaign statement said Kennedy's security team surrounded the man, who later was taken into custody by the LAPD. The FBI also was on the scene. No one was injured, the AP reports.

"The man claimed to be part of Kennedy's security team," the campaign statement said. He told the candidate's security team "that he needed to be taken to the candidate immediately." The man was taken into custody on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon. Police identified the suspect as Adrian Paul Aispuro, 44, per the Washington Post, who was held in lieu of $35,000 bail. Raymond Aispuro, told the Post he drove his brother to the event for what he thought was a private security job. He said that both of them are supporters of Donald Trump but that his brother "doesn't care about Robert Kennedy in terms of trying to hurt the guy or his political stance."





In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kennedy said he was grateful for the swift police response. His campaign said Kennedy's requests for Secret Service protection have been rejected, and he plans to apply again this month. Although Kennedy has said the decision is President Biden's, it is not. The candidates have to meet polling and other requirements, per the Post. Secret Service protection is then provided only after approval by the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security and a committee of congressional leaders. (Read more Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stories.)