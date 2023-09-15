This Breakout Singer Has a Problem: Drug Cartels

The name Peso Pluma isn't exactly a household one in the US, but the 24-year-old Mexican singer has fast been making a name for himself in the music industry. Among other things, he just performed at the MTV awards show, he is one of the most-listened-to artists on Spotify with 50 million listeners a month, and he's played at both Coachella and on Jimmy Fallon's show, notes the Los Angeles Times. He is, in short, one of the most popular singers in the world at the moment. The problem? A drug cartel is threatening to kill him. Coverage:

Large banners appeared in Tijuana this week warning Pluma to cancel an upcoming show in the city next month. If not, "it will be your last show due to your disrespect and loose tongue," read one such banner signed by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, reports USA Today. His offense: Pluma frequently celebrates drug traffickers in his music, but he usually praises Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, founder of the Sinaloa cartel, or his henchmen, per the Los Angeles Times. The Jalisco cartel that up the banners is Sinaloa's main rival in Tijuana and elsewhere. In the hit song "Siempre Pendientes," or "Always Ready," for example, Pluma sings of a foot soldier for El Chapo.