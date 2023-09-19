Jennifer Garner Tries to Give Homeless Man Her Shoes

And successfully recruits a paparazzo when hers proved to be too small
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 19, 2023 2:35 AM CDT
Jennifer Garner Tries to Give Homeless Man Her Shoes
Jennifer Garner arrives at a For Your Consideration event for "Party Down" on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

In a sweet moment caught on video you can see at TMZ or a series of photographs you can see at Page Six, Jennifer Garner offered an apparently homeless man the shoes off her own feet Sunday afternoon in Santa Monica, California. Garner was driving in a beach parking lot while a paparazzo was documenting her when she saw the man in a wheelchair and offered him a baggie with essential supplies. She got out of her car when she saw he was barefoot, first putting socks on him before taking off her own shoes to see if they'd fit. When they did not, she recruited the photographer, who gave the man his shoes as well as a blanket, shirt and pants out of his car. Garner offered to pay the photog for the items, but he declined. (Read more Jennifer Garner stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X