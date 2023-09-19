Jennifer Garner Tries to Give Homeless Man Her Shoes

In a sweet moment caught on video you can see at TMZ or a series of photographs you can see at Page Six, Jennifer Garner offered an apparently homeless man the shoes off her own feet Sunday afternoon in Santa Monica, California. Garner was driving in a beach parking lot while a paparazzo was documenting her when she saw the man in a wheelchair and offered him a baggie with essential supplies. She got out of her car when she saw he was barefoot, first putting socks on him before taking off her own shoes to see if they'd fit. When they did not, she recruited the photographer, who gave the man his shoes as well as a blanket, shirt and pants out of his car. Garner offered to pay the photog for the items, but he declined. (Read more Jennifer Garner stories.)