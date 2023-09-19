Flight Attendant Recorded Girl, 14, in Bathroom: Family

The family of a 14-year-old girl who allegedly discovered an iPhone taped to the back of a toilet seat on a recent flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Boston said they believe she was targeted by a member of the crew, per the AP. During American Airlines Flight 1441 on Sept. 2, the girl was told by a male member of the crew to use the first-class bathroom. The crew member entered just before the teen, told her the seat was broken but not to worry about it, and then reentered the bathroom after she left, her family said in a written statement. After using the toilet, the girl realized that a largely obscured iPhone had been affixed to the back of the toilet seat, apparently to record her. She took a picture of this with her own phone before leaving the bathroom.