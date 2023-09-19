Danny Masterson's Wife Files for Divorce

Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce from Danny Masterson citing "irreconcilable differences"—with one major difference being the fact that he's in prison and she's not. Phillips, 43, was in the courtroom when Masterson, 47, was sentenced to 30 years to life less than two weeks ago, NBC News reports. In May, he was found guilty on two counts of rape going back to 2003. Phillips, who married the That '70s Show star in 2011, attended the trial and wept when he was found guilty. Their only child, a daughter, was born in 2014.
Phillips "has decided to file for divorce from her husband during this unfortunate time. Her priority remains with her daughter," lawyer Peter Lauzon tells TMZ. "This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life. Ms. Phillips acknowledges that Mr. Masterson is a wonderful father to their daughter." In a letter used as a character reference during Masterson's sentencing hearing, Phillips called him "a life-saving partner." Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have apologized for their letters in support of Masterson. (Read more Danny Masterson stories.)