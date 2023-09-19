Danny Masterson's Wife Files for Divorce

Bijou Phillips has filed for divorce from Danny Masterson citing "irreconcilable differences"—with one major difference being the fact that he's in prison and she's not. Phillips, 43, was in the courtroom when Masterson, 47, was sentenced to 30 years to life less than two weeks ago, NBC News reports. In May, he was found guilty on two counts of rape going back to 2003. Phillips, who married the That '70s Show star in 2011, attended the trial and wept when he was found guilty. Their only child, a daughter, was born in 2014.