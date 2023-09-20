Weeks After Arriving in US, Student Dies on Kayaking Trip

Ella Mills arrived in New York City at the beginning of September as a student in Columbia University's dual BA program with Trinity College. Weeks later, the college junior from Ireland died during a trip with Columbia's whitewater kayaking club, WTOP reports. The club traveled to Washington, DC, to kayak on the Potomac River, and in the Little Falls rapid, four members of the group capsized, including Mills, NPR reports. A piece of her gear got stuck between rocks that are typically deeply submerged, but which are among the many underwater hazards that have been exposed recently due to water levels lower than they've been seen in decades. She was stuck face-down and fatally drowned despite rescue attempts.