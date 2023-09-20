Pilot Parachuted Into South Carolina Backyard After Ditching Fighter Jet

The pilot of a $100 million stealth fighter jet parachuted safely into the backyard of a home in South Carolina after a malfunction forced him to eject from the aircraft, causing the plane to crash into a wooded area about 60 miles away, the AP reports. A US Marine Corps official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release details of the investigation into Sunday's crash told the Associated Press that the aircraft was not found until the next day. A state law enforcement helicopter located the jet and debris around 5pm Monday in a field near Indiantown, South Carolina. The pilot, who has not been identified by the Marine Corps, did not have serious injuries and has been discharged from the hospital.