Family and Their Dogs Shot Dead at Illinois Home

Two adults, their two children, and the family's three dogs were all found fatally shot in their Illinois home, and police say the tragedy was not a murder-suicide. They also don't believe it was a random slaying, which is why they haven't issued a shelter-in-place order in Romeoville, about 30 miles southwest of Chicago as they search for the gunman, CNN reports. Police think Alberto Rolon, 38, Zoraida Bartolomei, 32, and their 7- and 9-year-old sons were killed sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday; their bodies were found during a well-being check by police who were called after relatives became concerned when one of the family members did not arrive at work Sunday and no one was answering phone calls.