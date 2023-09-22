India Can't Rouse Its Moon Rover

India's mission to the moon can already be counted as a historic success, but this might put a damper on how it ends: The nation's space agency can't rouse its lunar lander or lunar rover after a two-week nap, reports New Scientist. The machines deliberately went into "sleep mode" earlier this month, and they were supposed to wake up on Friday—the end of the two-week lunar night. But "efforts have been made to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to ascertain their wake-up condition," tweeted the space agency ISRO. "Efforts to establish contact will continue."