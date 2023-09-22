'Rich Men' Singer Is Likely Rich Himself After Deal

Little-known singer Oliver Anthony struck a chord with conservatives with his "Rich Men North of Richmond" song . Now Anthony is almost certainly a rich man himself after signing with a big-time agency following a bidding war, per American Songwriter . Anthony is now represented by United Talent Agency, reports Rolling Stone . No terms were disclosed, but the Virginian had previously written about brushing off $8 million offers, notes the local Farmville Herald .

"We're honored to represent such an authentic artist, and excited to put together a global strategy to bring Oliver Anthony and his music to the people," says UTA's Jeffrey Hasson, per Deadline. Despite his song being embraced by conservatives, Anthony insists that he doesn't want politicians on either the left or right to benefit from his music. "It's funny because the song is not even in my top five," he recently told Joe Rogan. "I've written songs with similar messages. But as far as that sort of anthem format, as people are calling it, that's not something I would normally write." (Read more Oliver Anthony stories.)