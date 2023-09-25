Alligator Spotted With Woman's Body in Mouth

After locals reported seeing an alligator carrying human remains in its mouth in Florida's Pinellas County Friday, authorities pulled the body of a 41-year-old woman from a waterway in Ridgecrest. They say they are investigating after a gator that was nearly 14 feet long was found in the same canal, USA Today reports. Authorities said the gator was later humanely euthanized, Fox News reports. "I never thought I'd see one out here," one resident tells WFLA. "I thought it would be in the swamps and all that, but it was a big gator out here in our water." (Read more Florida stories.)