Alligator Spotted With Woman's Body in Mouth

Florida officials euthanized the gator that may have killed 41-year-old woman
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 25, 2023 3:00 AM CDT
Alligator Spotted With Woman's Body in Mouth
Stock photo.   (Getty Images / Cindy Larson)

After locals reported seeing an alligator carrying human remains in its mouth in Florida's Pinellas County Friday, authorities pulled the body of a 41-year-old woman from a waterway in Ridgecrest. They say they are investigating after a gator that was nearly 14 feet long was found in the same canal, USA Today reports. Authorities said the gator was later humanely euthanized, Fox News reports. "I never thought I'd see one out here," one resident tells WFLA. "I thought it would be in the swamps and all that, but it was a big gator out here in our water." (Read more Florida stories.)

X