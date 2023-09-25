A New Zealand couple who say they were subjected to a drooling, snorting, and farting dog on a long flight have gotten a $1,400 refund for their trouble, reports Insider . Gill and Warren Press say they asked to switch their premium seats midflight from Paris to Singapore because the smell from the dog's cheese-cutting was so strong, per Stuff . The only seats available were back in economy, and they accepted. Singapore Airlines eventually refunded them the difference in the price of their seats.

"The principle wasn't about the money, it was truly about making people accountable," Gill Press tells Insider, adding they'll donate the money to a New Zealand charity that provides guide dogs for the blind. They say the airline should've given them a heads-up they'd be next to a dog, which appeared to be a bulldog mix, per People. The passenger "couldn't have the dog out in the aisle because they couldn't get the trolleys through, so it had to come in further, which meant his head was under my husband's feet," said Press. "My husband was in shorts and was getting the dog's saliva goo on his leg." (Read more dogs stories.)