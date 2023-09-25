Wife on Bruce Willis' Illness: He May Not Know

The rest of the world knows Bruce Willis is suffering from a degenerative brain condition, but the actor himself may not be aware of it, his wife tells the Today show. It's "hard to know" if the 68-year-old Willis knows he has frontotemporal dementia, Emma Heming Willis told host Hoda Kotb. "What I'm learning is that dementia is hard," the 45-year-old said. "It's hard on the person diagnosed. It's also hard on the family. And that is no different for Bruce or myself or our girls," she said. The couple have two daughters ages 9 and 11, and Bruce Willis has three older daughters as well, per People. "When they say that this is a family disease, it really is."