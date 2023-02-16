Bruce Willis' Diagnosis Gets Worse

Family says he has dementia after last year's diagnosis of aphasia
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 16, 2023 2:50 PM CST
Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Dementia
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York in 2019.   (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Bruce Willis' mental acuity has only gotten worse over the last year, his family said Thursday in an update. In the spring of 2022, Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects the ability to communicate and understand language. Since then, the 67-year-old's condition has deteriorated further, writes his wife, Emma, in a statement. Willis has been diagnosed more specifically with frontotemporal dementia, reports People. It's an "umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain," per the Mayo Clinic. "These areas of the brain are generally associated with personality, behavior and language.”

Emma said the news was difficult to receive, but adds that it's "a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis." Without elaborating, she said that "challenges to communicate" are just one symptom of the disease, per CNN. “We know in our hearts that—if he could today—he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families," she writes. Willis has at least one more film credit on the horizon—the movie Assassin is due to be released next month. (Willis had been having trouble on movie sets for some time before he stopped acting.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X