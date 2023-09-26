JPMorgan Chase will pay $75 million to close an ugly chapter in the banking giant's history. The payment settles a lawsuit brought by the US Virgin Islands that accused the bank of turning a blind eye to the sex trafficking of girls by Jeffrey Epstein, reports the New York Times. The suit alleged that JPMorgan, the nation's largest bank, ignored warning signs and enabled Epstein's trafficking for years because it feared losing him as a customer, per CNBC. The bank knew he was paying large sums to young women, some of them teens, without valid explanations, according to the lawsuit. JPMorgan admits no wrongdoing in the settlement with the US territory, where Epstein had an estate, per the AP.