Cops Seek Former Friend in Woman's 1995 Cold Case

A woman's body was found in a drainage ditch off Interstate 95 in Yemassee, South Carolina, on May 24, 1995. She was wearing only underwear and had no possessions. Apart from a couple of scars, there were no identifiers. As a result, it took authorities more than 27 years to put a name to the body. In December, using advanced DNA technology and genealogy research, authorities finally identified the woman as Maria Telles-Gonzalez, a wife and mother from Kissimmee, Florida, who would've been 36 at the time of her death, per WKMG. Now they say they're looking for a Florida man who may be connected to the case. More on the developments:



Mystery man: New leads have pointed investigators to a possible witness, a Hispanic male named "Carlos" who was in his early to mid-30s at the time of Telles-Gonzalez's death. The Island Packet describes him as "a former close friend" of the victim.