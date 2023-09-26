Hunter Biden Is Suing Rudy Giuliani

President's son says Giuliani broke the law by hacking computer data
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 26, 2023 9:40 AM CDT
Hunter Biden Is Suing Rudy Giuliani
Hunter Biden in July 2023 in Wilmington, Delaware.   (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

First, Hunter Biden sued the IRS for breaching his privacy. Now he's going after Rudy Giuliani with the same accusation. The president's son, embroiled in serious legal trouble of his own, has filed suit against Guiliani and his former attorney for what he calls the "total annihilation" of his privacy through the hacking of computer data, reports CNN. As the Washington Post notes, this revolves around Biden's infamous laptop, the one he reportedly left at a repair shop in Delaware in 2019. Its contents fell into the hands of his political enemies, though the lawsuit contends the information was manipulated before being made public.

"For the past many months and even years, Defendants have dedicated an extraordinary amount of time and energy toward looking for, hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over data that they were given that was taken or stolen," the lawsuit states. More specifically, it accuses Giuliani and attorney Robert Costello of violating the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. The lawsuit also points out that Giuliani has publicly "bragged" about downloading Biden's personal information, per the Hill.

As an example, it cites an example from Giuliani's America's Mayor Live podcast in which he held up a laptop and declared, "This belongs to Hunter Biden," per CNN. Giuliani then "proceeded to brag about having copied Plaintiff's data onto his own computer and about having accessed, analyzed, and manipulated the transferred data." This is only the latest legal hit against Giuliani, who reportedly owes his former lawyers more than $1 million. (Read more Hunter Biden stories.)

