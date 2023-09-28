Candidates Refuse Final Request From Moderators

The three moderators of the GOP debate often struggled to keep the seven candidates from talking over each other Wednesday night, and the candidates united to refuse a final request from the trio. Moderator Dana Perino asked them all to write down the name of a candidate on stage who should be voted "off the island," in the mode of Survivor, per the Washington Post. Ron DeSantis spoke up first and said he would decline to do so out of respect for his fellow candidates, and the others soon agreed. The question was dropped.