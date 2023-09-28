UPDATE

Sep 28, 2023 11:19 AM CDT

Authorities in northern England have arrested a 16-year-old boy who is accused of cutting down a world-famous tree, reports the BBC. The unidentified teen is being held on suspicion of criminal damage over the felling of the tree near Hadrian's Wall, a landmark from the Roman Empire, per the AP. "You can forgive nature doing it, but you can't forgive that," says Alison Hawkins, who was one of the first people to see the damage Thursday morning.

Sep 28, 2023 10:15 AM CDT

English police are investigating a murder ... of a tree. The beloved Sycamore Gap tree stood in a natural dip between rolling cliffs next to Hadrian's Wall, a former defensive fortification, in Northumberland National Park. The BBC's Mark Denten describes it as "one of the most iconic trees in Britain, and probably the world." Thought to be several hundred years old, the sycamore featured in 1991's Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and was named England's tree of the year in 2016. National Park Authority officials, who found the tree lying next to its sheared stump on Thursday morning, say it was "deliberately felled" sometime overnight. Photos suggest it was brought down with a chainsaw, per the Guardian.