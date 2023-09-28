Taylor Swift Offers a Big Favor to Pal Sophie Turner

As the ugly Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner breakup wages on, a big name is helping Turner out on the living arrangements front. Page Six reports that Taylor Swift, who's been seen keeping the Game of Thrones actor company in the wake of her split with the Jonas Brothers singer, has lent Turner an apartment in New York City as the latter hashes out child custody details with Jonas. Turner has already been spotted exploring the neighborhood around her temporary digs, said to be one of Swift's investment properties located in Tribeca.

Turner, who's been ordered by a judge to stay in the United States for the time being, has been staying in a midtown Manhattan hotel with her two young daughters. She's also been seen checking out the town with Swift, who once dated Jonas herself. Consequence notes that as the two have been hanging out, Swift has been making headlines about her own apparent relationship, with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

A new detail has also been revealed in the Jonas-Turner divorce: the name of their youngest daughter. The couple fiercely guards the privacy of their two kids, but it was previously known that the name of their 3-year-old daughter, born in July 2020, is Willa. The name of Willa's 1-year-old younger sister, however, born in July of last year, was never revealed, other than the initials "DMJ." Now, court documents seen by ET Online indicate that the child bears the "beautiful French name" of Delphine. (Read more Taylor Swift stories.)