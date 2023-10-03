Break in Kidnapping Case: Suspect Dropped Off a Note

She'd been missing two days, but the saga of 9-year-old Charlotte Sena ended with unexpectedly good news: She is safe and sound, having been rescued from a stranger's cupboard thanks to an unexpected break in the case. Meanwhile, 47-year-old Craig Ross Jr. is being held without bail in the Saratoga County Jail in upstate New York on kidnapping charges, reports ABC7. All of this began when Charlotte disappeared in a state park north of Albany on Saturday while riding her bike, setting off a massive search that wasn't yielding much progress through Sunday night. Details:

The break: Authorities say Ross dropped off a ransom note about 4:20am Monday at the Sena home in nearby Greenfield. "He literally drove up to the family's mailbox assuming they were not home," said Gov. Kathy Hochul, per CNN. As it turns out, Charlotte's parents were out searching for her at the time. The home was under the surveillance of state police, but the note was dropped off when deputies had been temporarily called away, according to CNN.