Updated to reflect that Democrats say they won't try to save the speaker. Kevin McCarthy apparently wants to get this over with. The House speaker says he plans to call a vote on whether he should remain in his post Tuesday afternoon, reports Politico. What's more, McCarthy says he hasn't struck any kind of deal with House Democrats, who could theoretically save him. "If five Republicans go with Democrats, then I'm out," he told reporters. The first votes of the day in the chamber begin at 1:30 ET, notes the New York Times, and it's possible the McCarthy issue will be among them.
All this was set in motion Monday night when McCarthy nemesis Matt Gaetz, part of the House's hard-right flank, invoked the rarely used "motion to vacate." McCarthy is required to call a vote within two days of that, though he could have opted to use parliamentary maneuvering (such as calling a recess) to delay things. Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries met with his Democratic caucus on Tuesday, and things weren't looking hopeful for McCarthy afterward. "We are following our leader and we are not saving Kevin McCarthy," said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, per the Hill. Gaetz has threatened to trigger multiple rounds of voting should McCarthy win on the first one. (Read more Kevin McCarthy stories.)