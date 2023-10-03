Updated to reflect that Democrats say they won't try to save the speaker. Kevin McCarthy apparently wants to get this over with. The House speaker says he plans to call a vote on whether he should remain in his post Tuesday afternoon, reports Politico. What's more, McCarthy says he hasn't struck any kind of deal with House Democrats, who could theoretically save him. "If five Republicans go with Democrats, then I'm out," he told reporters. The first votes of the day in the chamber begin at 1:30 ET, notes the New York Times, and it's possible the McCarthy issue will be among them.