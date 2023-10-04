2 Killed as Plane Drops Out of Sky, Hits Home

A small plane crashed through the roof of a home in Oregon on Tuesday, killing two of the three people inside. One person suffered serious injuries as the single-engine plane dropped from the sky in Newberg, as captured on video shared by KGW News. Thankfully no injuries were reported on the ground 25 miles southwest of Portland, though there were people inside the home off North Cedar Street when the plane fell through its roof, per KATU. It "ended up in the home and in the backyard," per KOIN. Fire and rescue officials initially claimed no one was inside the home, though that was incorrect. The occupants were evacuated as fuel leaked from the wreckage and prompted concerns of a fire, per KPTV.
Numerous 911 calls were placed around 7pm by people who saw the plane "spiraling toward the ground and crashing," Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said, per KOIN. The plane originated from the Hillsboro Flight Academy some 20 miles north of Newburg, per KPTV. It's too early to know what caused the crash—a question local police, the FAA, and the NTSB are now investigating. "The structural stability of the house is also being assessed," KOIN reports, noting neither the plane nor the home caught fire. The crash did leave a large hole in the roof of the home. The plane also remained inside the home hours after the crash. The Red Cross has been helping the homeowners find emergency shelter. (Read more plane crash stories.)