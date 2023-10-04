2 Killed as Plane Drops Out of Sky, Hits Home

A small plane crashed through the roof of a home in Oregon on Tuesday, killing two of the three people inside. One person suffered serious injuries as the single-engine plane dropped from the sky in Newberg, as captured on video shared by KGW News. Thankfully no injuries were reported on the ground 25 miles southwest of Portland, though there were people inside the home off North Cedar Street when the plane fell through its roof, per KATU. It "ended up in the home and in the backyard," per KOIN. Fire and rescue officials initially claimed no one was inside the home, though that was incorrect. The occupants were evacuated as fuel leaked from the wreckage and prompted concerns of a fire, per KPTV.