'There Has to Be Consequences' for Kevin McCarthy's Ouster

Kevin McCarthy has said he won't run again for the coveted House speaker gavel, after being ousted in a historic 216-210 vote Tuesday thanks to a rebellion of far-right Republicans led by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who joined with all the House Democrats in booting McCarthy. Now, that unprecedented vote in the nation's history—McCarthy is the first House speaker ever kicked out of the job—sends the chamber into "a period of unpredictability and paralysis," notes the Washington Post. More analysis, and a glimpse at what may be coming down the pike:

No help from Dems: NPR lists some takeaways from Tuesday's events, including that "the Democrats chose not to save McCarthy." Time quotes some of them, including Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger. "I think he's likely the most unprincipled person to ever be speaker of the House," Spanberger said before the vote. "He's disdainful, he lies about us, he lies about the process of governance. It's not even a question of whether or not we should take any particular action."