A slow-moving police chase in California unexpectedly picked up speed Monday night, with the incident culminating in a suspect's arrest at a local Denny's. Orange County's La Habra Police Department reports that the pursuit began at around 8:20pm local time, with the driver of a stolen white work truck slowly leading cops through Corona and into Norco, "even using their blinkers when turning and stopping before entering intersections," per CBS News . Then, about an hour later, the driver made their way onto the 91 Freeway, and then back off of it, with the police right on their tail.

That's when the driver decided to ramp things up, stopping in the middle of an intersection and ramming in reverse into a cop cruiser twice, then trying to flee once again. When other police vehicles tried to box in the truck, the driver started ramming all the cop cars, then sped away, slamming into a chain-link fence and driving over an embankment and back onto the freeway, dragging a section of the fence behind the truck as it drove the wrong way down the westbound lanes. "He just got onto the freeway!" an animated ABC7 reporter documenting the scene from a helicopter can be heard exclaiming.

As it turns out, it wasn't a he: Police say the driver was actually a woman, and she finally ditched the car and fled on foot through lanes of nighttime traffic to a nearby Denny's, "her blonde wig and a shoe flying off" in the process, per the Orange County Register. Cops and their K9s converged on the Denny's and led the suspect out in handcuffs around 10pm. The woman, said to be a 26-year-old Los Angeles resident, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen property, and evading police. Cops say the suspect, who was taken to a hospital for unknown reasons before being booked, was on parole following a conviction for burglary. (Read more stolen cars stories.)