Migrants Hailed as Heroes After Italy Bus Disaster

Two migrants from Africa are being praised for saving lives after the horrific bus disaster near Venice Wednesday. Boubakar Toure, 27, from Gambia, and Nigerian citizen Godstime Erheneden, 30, ran to the scene after the bus fell from an elevated road, the Telegraph reports. The men, who have been in Italy for several years and work in the construction industry, said they heard a loud noise they initially thought might be an earthquake when the bus hit the ground. They reached the scene before police and firefighters and pulled survivors from the bus, which had landed on its roof and was on fire.

"We pulled out a woman with her young daughter and then a man and then I pulled out a dog. They all seemed to be alive," Toure told local media. "Then I peered inside the wreckage and I saw the driver—he was dead. I wanted to save more people, they were screaming, but the flames were growing higher and they became too fierce. I had to retreat." Authorities say 21 people were killed and at least 15 others injured. Authorities believe the driver, a 40-year-old Italian man, may have suffered a medical episode before the bus crashed through a guardrail, reports Reuters. The bus had been taking tourists, including Ukrainian, French, and German citizens, back to a campsite after a day out in Venice. (Read more Italy stories.)